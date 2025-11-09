Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.7889.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,704,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 964,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coty by 100.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,090 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coty by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of COTY opened at $3.75 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
