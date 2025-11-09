Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $40.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.3070, with a volume of 367,371 shares.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,911. This trade represents a 41.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 66,492 shares of company stock worth $2,420,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23,983.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.