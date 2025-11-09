Critical Comparison: GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) versus Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord and Tilray Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord $2.61 billion N/A $143.26 million $2.63 18.33 Tilray Brands $821.31 million 1.70 -$2.19 billion ($2.27) -0.55

GN Store Nord has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray Brands has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord and Tilray Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord 4.05% 6.58% 2.34% Tilray Brands -258.54% -6.79% -5.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GN Store Nord and Tilray Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tilray Brands 2 3 2 0 2.00

Tilray Brands has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than GN Store Nord.

Summary

GN Store Nord beats Tilray Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

