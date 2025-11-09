Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Atb Cap Markets downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.47. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.3450, with a volume of 71,306 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Cormark upgraded Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Curaleaf Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

