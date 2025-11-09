Cushing Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cushing Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.