CV Advisors LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

CV Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Apple from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

