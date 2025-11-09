Cybin FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cybin in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.77). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
Cybin Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cybin has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
