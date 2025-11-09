CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.80. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.5160, with a volume of 2,018,452 shares traded.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a return on equity of 158.70% and a net margin of 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTMX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.