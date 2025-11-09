D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 4.1% After Strong Earnings

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.5560. Approximately 50,268,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 64,383,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 124.07% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,801,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

