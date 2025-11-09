DA Davidson Comments on Shopify’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Company Profile

