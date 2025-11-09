Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,522 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

