Deckers Outdoor Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Shares of DECK opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

