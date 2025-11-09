Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 7.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $42.1080. Approximately 119,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,697,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 102.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

