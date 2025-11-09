DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $979,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

XRAY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

