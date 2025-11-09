Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:TXG

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.40.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$26.29 and a 52-week high of C$69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.35.

Torex Gold Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.