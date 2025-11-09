Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for TSE:GWO FY2025 Earnings

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.22.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$44.89 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.77.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

