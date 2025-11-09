Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for 5N Plus Earnings

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

