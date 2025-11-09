DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DexCom traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.0870, with a volume of 2847181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.