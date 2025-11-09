DHI Group (DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $31.1940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

DHI Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of DHX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.44. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 1,940.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

