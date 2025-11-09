Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $46.62. Diodes shares last traded at $46.8420, with a volume of 34,625 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 14.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

