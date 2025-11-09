DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

DoorDash Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.66.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,696,553.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $346,837.50. Following the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,527 shares of company stock worth $218,129,954. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,484,000 after buying an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 575,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

