DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $94.2840 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 696,366 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth $5,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDI. Zacks Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleDown Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDI

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.