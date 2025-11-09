Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $56.54. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $57.2510, with a volume of 540,373 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,649.50. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,033,000 after acquiring an additional 86,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Doximity by 33.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Doximity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

