DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

