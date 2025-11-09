Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Duluth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Duluth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 4 4 1 2.67 Duluth 1 0 1 2 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Savers Value Village and Duluth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.74%. Duluth has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.62%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01% Duluth -7.99% -14.31% -5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Duluth”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 0.84 $29.03 million ($0.01) -824.60 Duluth $626.63 million 0.16 -$43.67 million ($1.43) -1.93

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Duluth. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Duluth on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

