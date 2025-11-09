Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Duolingo worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total transaction of $2,631,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,945.36. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

