EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.3333.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $188.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.25%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

