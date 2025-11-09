Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after acquiring an additional 264,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.