Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,234,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $23,744,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

ELAN stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 358.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

