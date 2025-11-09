Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.70. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $7.1870, with a volume of 2,677,201 shares traded.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.