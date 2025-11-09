Energy Fuels FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Roth Capital

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$21.98 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 148,151 shares in the company, valued at C$3,031,910.22. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

