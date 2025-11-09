Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ERII opened at $13.98 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $743.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 33,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $486,868.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,824.19. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 403.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 534,662 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its position in Energy Recovery by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 714,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,700 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $3,870,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,401,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 262,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

