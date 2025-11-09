Energy Vault (NRGV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Energy Vault to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $48.9860 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $565.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRGV. Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,199,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,003,649.68. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,943.51. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 and have sold 200,000 shares valued at $584,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 381.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 613.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Vault by 201.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

