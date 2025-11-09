Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 129,770 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 881.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.47 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.