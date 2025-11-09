Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,254 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Healthcare REIT worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,926 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 110.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AHR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

