Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,009 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Korn/Ferry International worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 45.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.9%

KFY stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

