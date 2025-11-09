Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,644 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Exelixis worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 94,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

