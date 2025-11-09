Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 248,722 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 556.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 164,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

