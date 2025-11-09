Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,892 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Core & Main worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.4%

CNM stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. This represents a 73.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.