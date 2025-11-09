Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,621 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF $POWA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 510.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of POWA opened at $90.16 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $190.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.