Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,668 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Motco acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

