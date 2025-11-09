Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,370 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 35.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX opened at $136.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

