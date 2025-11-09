Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,903 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,351 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $65.71.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

