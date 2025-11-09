Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Utz Brands worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 37.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $144,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $335,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 145,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,384.14. This trade represents a 27.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $77,731.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,467.30. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 55,392 shares of company stock valued at $584,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.