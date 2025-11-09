Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 383,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $10,294,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGX stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

