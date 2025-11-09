Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 108,392 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VestGen Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

