Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,739 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $76.33.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

