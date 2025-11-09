Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,994 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after buying an additional 960,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $258.87 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

