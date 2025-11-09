Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,593 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Flowserve worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. The trade was a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,937 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:FLS opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

