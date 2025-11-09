Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

